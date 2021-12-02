Four men arrested in crosstown chase that began on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police have arrested four men in connection to a robbery that led to a pursuit near Cortaro Road and Interstate 10 on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way, officers received a report of a robbery, Tucson police said. Police were given a description of the suspects’ car along with the license plate number.

Police found the car near 12th Avenue and Drexel Road. It then got onto I-10 and a pursuit was initiated, police said.

The car eventually got off on Cortaro Road and continued eastbound, police said. It then made a U-turn, and hit a car in traffic. No one was injured in the crash.

After the crash, the four suspects ran away and a gunshot was fired by one of them, police said. It is not known whether the suspect was intentionally shooting at the police.

With help from Marana Police, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety, the suspects were caught and taken into custody, police said.

No officers or community members were hurt in the gunfire, police said. No further information was immediately available about the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.