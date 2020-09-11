Four men indicted in fatal home invasion shooting in Sahuarita

Four men have been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury in connection with a fatal home invasion shooting on Jan. 26, 2019, in Sahuarita, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of E. Sahuarita Road.
Manuel Bojorquez, 59, of Eloy died in the shooting, said the Sahuarita Police Department in a news release. A second victim was injured in the shooting.
The police department had previously announced the arrests of two men in connection with the case. On Aug, 14, the two men arrested and two other men were indicted by a grand jury.
These indicted are:
- William Anthony Lira, 28, of Tucson on charges of one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Manuel Robles Monreal Jr., 25, of Tucson on charges of one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Luis Alberto Martinez, 28, of Tucson on charges of one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.
- Jorge Luis Lopez, 29, of Tucson on charges of one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.
All four are being held at the Pima County jail.
