Fourth suspect in armed robbery at Tucson home arrested

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested the fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery

On Tuesday, members of the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team found Shawn Drake, 49, and booked him into the Pima County jail.

Deputies responded to a home on Monday near the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, near North Craycroft Road, after a 911 caller reported that four individuals had broken into his house, tied him up and broken into the safe, a news release from the sheriff’s separtment said.

As deputies made their way to the house, they received clothing descriptions of the robbers and information regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the vicinity. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, deputies were able to find two of the suspects hiding in bushes near the vehicle. A third man was apprehended in a nearby wash, the news release said.

Drake, Thomas Gable, 29, Matthew Bonds, 27, and Nicholas Capanear, 35, all face kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

ICYMI: Watch the Star's top videos from the past week Watch Now: Trail cameras catch mountain lions at Tucson home. Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's 49-22 loss to No. 12 Oregon Watch now: There's a reason why we call it 'Tucson Eat Yourself' Watch Now: Mica Mountain players wish teammate a happy birthday Watch now: Candlelight vigil held at UA for Thomas Meixner Watch Now: Gar and Goyle pick on guests at Nightfall Watch now: Tucson Meet Yourself 2022 weekend preview Watch Now: Bobcat Sadie and a friend drink from a backyard fountain. Watch Now: The Arizona Insect Festival Returns Watch now: Scattered showers sweep over Tucson's north side Watch now: UAPD addresses fatal shooting on campus Watch now: Tucson classes teach dogs to avoid snakes Watch now: Tucson Pride returns with downtown parade on Sept. 30 Watch Now: Arizona's Henri Veesar, Oumar Ballo look back on Wildcats' Red-Blue Game Video: Arizona Game and Fish discusses mountain lion safety