Fourth suspect in armed robbery at Tucson home arrested

Shawn Drake, 49.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested the fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery

On Tuesday, members of the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team found Shawn Drake, 49, and booked him into the Pima County jail.

Deputies responded to a home on Monday near the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, near North Craycroft Road, after a 911 caller reported that four individuals had broken into his house, tied him up and broken into the safe, a news release from the sheriff’s separtment said.

As deputies made their way to the house, they received clothing descriptions of the robbers and information regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the vicinity. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, deputies were able to find two of the suspects hiding in bushes near the vehicle. A third man was apprehended in a nearby wash, the news release said.

Drake, Thomas Gable, 29, Matthew Bonds, 27, and Nicholas Capanear, 35, all face kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

