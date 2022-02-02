Fugitive wanted on multiple child sex charges arrested in Tucson

A fugitive from Pennsylvania was arrested in Tucson in connection with 14 sexual offense charges on Tuesday.

Robert Eugene Hazen, 46, was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on 14 sexual offense charges, including rape and sexual assault of two victims under the age of 16, a U.S. Marshals Service news release said. In addition to his current charges, Hazen's previous convictions include flight from law enforcement, bank robbery, theft, assault and drug possession.

On Nov. 29, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued in Pennsylvania for Hazen. In January, the Pennsylvania State Police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service with locating Hazen, the news release said. After investigating, task force members developed information that Hazen was residing in Tucson.

On Feb. 1, officials learned Hazen was in the area of Balboa Avenue and West Alturas Street, near Grant and Oracle roads, the news release said. Task force members established surveillance and saw Hazen getting into a red Dodge pickup truck with an unknown male.

Task force members followed the truck to a local Walmart where Hazen entered, the news release said. Hazen was arrested on his way back to the parked vehicle.

Hazen is in custody at the Pima County jail awaiting extradition back to Mercer, Pennsylvania.