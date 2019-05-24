The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting which resulted in a single-vehicle collision around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The department initially reported the incident as a single-vehicle crash where the driver fled the scene, but later determined a gang-related shooting led to the crash.
A teenage boy was taken into custody, Smith said.
The shooting occurred in the area of 5500 South Forgeus Avenue, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson Police spokesman.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Smith said.
Detectives are determining whether the suspect or the injured man was involved in the crash, Smith said. Officers did not have an update on the hospitalized man's condition as of Friday night.