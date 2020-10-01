Girl, 13, hit by pickup on Tucson's southeast side dies at hospital

A 13-year-old girl hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in the middle of the night has died of her injuries.
Angelica Herrera died in a hospital of injuries sustained Tuesday, Sept. 29, when she was struck around 4:30 a.m. near South Swan and East Valencia roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
It isn't clear why the teen was out walking at that time of night, said Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.
The pickup driver stayed on scene and called for help. He was deemed not at fault in the accident and was not impaired at the time, Allerton said.
