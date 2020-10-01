 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl, 13, hit by pickup on Tucson's southeast side dies at hospital
top story

Girl, 13, hit by pickup on Tucson's southeast side dies at hospital

Authorities don't know why Angelica Herrera was out walking at 4:30 a.m.

  • Updated
lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A 13-year-old girl hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in the middle of the night has died of her injuries.

Angelica Herrera died in a hospital of injuries sustained Tuesday, Sept. 29, when she was struck around 4:30 a.m. near South Swan and East Valencia roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

It isn't clear why the teen was out walking at that time of night, said Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.

The pickup driver stayed on scene and called for help. He was deemed not at fault in the accident and was not impaired at the time, Allerton said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News