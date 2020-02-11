Gov. Ducey appoints new judge to Pima County Superior Court

A new Pima County Superior Court judge will bring years of experience prosecuting sexual assault and domestic violence cases to the court.

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Judge Alan Goodwin to the Pima County Superior Court to replace retiring judge Charles V. Harrington, the governor’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Goodwin has worked with the Pima County Attorney’s Office since 2012, where he is currently the Special Victims Bureau chief. He leads teams that prosecute child homicide, child physical and sexual abuse, and internet crimes against children, sex trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Alan was an active duty judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 to 2004. Since 2004, he has served in the Air Force Reserve where he continues to train judge advocates in the Air Force in investigation, handling and litigation of criminal cases. He also advises commanders on legal issues.

“Alan’s career is marked by selfless service,” Ducey said in the news release. “He serves our country as a U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer, and has served our community by helping victims of abuse and violence. I am pleased to appoint Alan to the Pima County Superior Court.”

Goodwin is currently the site coordinator and primary administrator of a $2 million Bureau of Justice Assistance grant that funds untested sexual assault kit testing, and investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cold-cases.

