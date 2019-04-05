The grandmother of twin 8-year-old boys was arrested on suspicion of murder after the boys were found dead Thursday in a home on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.
Dorothy Flood, 55, was booked in to the Pima County jail Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. No bond has been set.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, officials with Northwest Fire went to a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place, near West Ruthrauff Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, in response to a medical call.
Upon arrival, they found Flood with symptoms of an apparent overdose, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While providing medical care to her, officials discovered the two children with "obvious signs of trauma," later determined to be gunshot wounds.
The children were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Jaden and Jorden Webb.
Flood was taken to a hospital and arrested the following day. Officials say she is the guardian of the boys.
No more information has been released.