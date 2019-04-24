A Green Valley man was convicted of second-degree murder nearly 10 months after shooting his stepson at his home on June 25, 2018, officials say.
Bradley Dean Lewis, 68, had not seen his stepson for years prior to inviting him to visit from Las Vegas, the Pima County Attorney's Office said.
The morning after his stepson's arrival, Lewis called 911 while highly intoxicated to report he shot someone inside and that he had to do it, officials said. Lewis claimed he did not know the man.
Pima County Sheriff's Deputies found Lewis sitting next to his stepson who had been shot in the chest. Lewis would later admit to shooting him.
Investigators discovered only Lewis' DNA on the gun that deputies found next to him on a table.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 28.
