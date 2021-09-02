Green Valley man facing murder charge in death of 82-year-old wife

A Green Valley man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 82-year-old wife.

Ronald Carpenter, 83, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into Pima County Jail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Mollie Snyder was reported missing from her home, near the 400 block of North Calle El Diablo in Green Valley, deputies said. Later that day, deputies found her car in Box Canyon, near Whitehouse Canyon Road, but she was not in it.

The Search and Rescue Unit was called to help but had to suspend its search due to extreme weather, the Sheriff's Department said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Search and Rescue Unit was able to resume their search. Around 9:30 a.m., they found Snyder dead with obvious signs of trauma, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.