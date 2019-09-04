Pima County Sheriff's detectives detained a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon after searching for the man for a few hours.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department earlier Wednesday was searching for a man they say could be armed with a rifle used in a shooting on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.
Residents in the area of South Camino De Oeste and West Valencia Road were advised to stay inside and remain vigilant while the suspect was at large and deputies and Pascua Yaqui police searched the area.
Deputies initially responded to the shooting scene in the 4000 block of West Camino Elario Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting victim was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, known as Nico, and the victim know each other, Jelieno said. The department believes it was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident can call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No other details were released.