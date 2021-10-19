Gunman in deadly Tucson Amtrak shooting was on the run, facing violence charges

According to Kelly, it was those charges out of Sacramento that led to Taylor being brought to the police station where he lunged at an officer.

Kelly said had it not been for the pandemic, Taylor most likely would never have been eligible for bail.

“The judicial council of California has come up with the zero-bail program,” he said. “So we have people normally that would stay in custody are now getting bails and being released due to the COVID pandemic.”

However, according to the district attorney's office, Taylor's bail was set by the presiding judge, Delia Trevino, using California's pre-COVID bond schedule.

On Oct. 4, Taylor died in a gunfight on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson. DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo was killed, and another DEA agent was wounded, along with a Tucson Police officer.

A DEA agent identified as J.C. in court documents boarded the train and said he observed Taylor and Devonte Okeith Mathis sitting in the same row, but on opposite sides of the aisle. The agent then said he saw Mathis move several bags a few rows away and returned to his seat.

Mathis told the agent the bags were not his. The agent opened the bags and found marijuana and related products, court documents say.