 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hereford man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
alert

Hereford man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

A Herford man has been arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the Sierra Vista police department received information that illicit images were transferred online.

Raymond Holguin, 39, was booked into the Cochise County jail on Wednesday after detectives served search warrants on his person, his vehicle and a residence where he lived, police said. They recovered related evidence from the residence and Holguin.

In December, Sierra Vista police opened an investigation after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The cybertip identified an IP address associated with Holguin that was used in November to connect to an online file storage account that was also associated with Holguin, police said. The storage account was reported by the electronic storage provider to NCMEC as containing illicit child images.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Raymond Holguin

 Courtesy of the Sierra Vista Police Department

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Hellscape' in besieged Mariupol where 100,000 trapped

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News