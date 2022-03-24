Hereford man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

A Herford man has been arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the Sierra Vista police department received information that illicit images were transferred online.

Raymond Holguin, 39, was booked into the Cochise County jail on Wednesday after detectives served search warrants on his person, his vehicle and a residence where he lived, police said. They recovered related evidence from the residence and Holguin.

In December, Sierra Vista police opened an investigation after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The cybertip identified an IP address associated with Holguin that was used in November to connect to an online file storage account that was also associated with Holguin, police said. The storage account was reported by the electronic storage provider to NCMEC as containing illicit child images.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.