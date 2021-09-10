 Skip to main content
Hit and run damages property at Tucson's Yume Japanese Gardens
The driver ran down the iron gate and dragged it into the parking lot. 

 Courtesy of Yume Japanese Garden's Facebook page

Police are investigating a hit and run crash that caused property damage at the Yume Japanese Gardens in midtown Tucson.

On the night of Sept. 6, a driver crashed into the garden’s iron gate and dragged it into the parking lot, said Patricia Deridder, the executive director. Deridder said the driver then destroyed a small enclosure and left the scene.

A small enclosure was also damaged in the incident. 

Deridder said the damage done to the gate is irreparable and replacing it would be too expensive for the garden at the moment. The incident caused an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 in damage, Deridder said.

Tucson Police said on Friday there are no suspects in custody.

Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, will reopen on Oct. 1 after its regular summer closure despite the damage.

Yume Japanese Gardens is seeking donations to help replace the gate. Donations can be made here.

