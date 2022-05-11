Homicide investigation closes Prince Road on Tucson's north side

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Prince Road, near North Stone Avenue. An adult was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead.
East Prince Road will be closed in both directions from Stone Avenue to the 200 block of East Prince Road, police said. There is currently no threat to the public.
No further information was immediately available.
