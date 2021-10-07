Human remains found near Three Points, southwest of Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding human remains near Three Points on Monday.

After 9:30 a.m., deputies arrived at South Howling Coyote Trail and West Hermans Road for a report of a deceased individual. Deputies found partial human remains and immediately identified suspicious circumstances.

At this time, the remains have not been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.