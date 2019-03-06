Oro Valley police have arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife in their home on Feb. 12, police say.
Trevor Draegeth, 37, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder weeks after his wife, Laurie Draegeth, 40, was found dead from a gunshot wound while two children were asleep inside the home, police said in a news release.
The case was initially investigated as a suspicious death when Trevor called police to report Laurie had committed suicide at about 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Brearley Drive.
A medical examiner's report determined the cause of death was by homicide, according to Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, a Oro Valley police spokeswoman.
Trevizo said the autopsy report along with forensic evidence and interviews helped detectives establish probable cause to arrest Draegeth in connection to the killing.
The children have remained with extended family throughout the investigation, police say.