Tucson police say it appears a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside an east-side home Friday afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a neighbor's report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of North Fenceline Drive, near Houghton Road and Broadway Boulevard, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
While enroute officers learned a child was living at the home from a family member asking police to check the welfare at the residence.
The attempts to contact the couple were unsuccessful, Dugan said, which led Tucson SWAT officers to force entry into the home.
Officers sent in a robot equipped with video capabilities that showed the couple unresponsive on the floor.
Dugan said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
The child was found unharmed in the home, Dugan said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
.@Tucson_Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an apparent murder suicide at a residence in the 200 block of N. Fenceline Dr. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/yBRehMO7oZ— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 26, 2019