 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husband, wife killed while riding their bikes in Tucson's Catalina Foothills
alert

Husband, wife killed while riding their bikes in Tucson's Catalina Foothills

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A husband and a wife were killed Saturday morning when they were struck by an SUV as they rode their bicycles in the Catalina Foothills.

Around 9:45 a.m., Kenneth Cook, 74, and Gretchen Cook, 62, were riding east on Sunrise Drive, near Pontatoc Road, when they were hit by a Cadillac Escalade, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Escalade, 26-year-old Ryan Machado, drove away but was found by deputies at River Road and Alvernon Way.

Ryan Machado

Machado was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage and driving under the influence.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bennedict Mathurin, Pelle Larsson and Christian Koloko describe feelings of playing in first NCAA Tournament

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News