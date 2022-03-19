Husband, wife killed while riding their bikes in Tucson's Catalina Foothills

A husband and a wife were killed Saturday morning when they were struck by an SUV as they rode their bicycles in the Catalina Foothills.

Around 9:45 a.m., Kenneth Cook, 74, and Gretchen Cook, 62, were riding east on Sunrise Drive, near Pontatoc Road, when they were hit by a Cadillac Escalade, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Escalade, 26-year-old Ryan Machado, drove away but was found by deputies at River Road and Alvernon Way.

Machado was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage and driving under the influence.