I-10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson shut down for 'law enforcement' situation

Arizona Daily Star
Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road is shut down due to a law enforcement situation, authorities said Wednesday evening.
All westbound traffic must exit at Craycroft.
No further information was immediately released. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
