I-10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson shut down for 'law enforcement' situation
  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road is shut down due to a law enforcement situation, authorities said Wednesday evening. 

All westbound traffic must exit at Craycroft.

No further information was immediately released. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

