Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigate an armed robbery with shots fired on Orange Grove Rd. and N Mona Lisa Rd., on Nov. 15, 2019.

Two people are in custody in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Tucson's northwest side Friday morning, officials say. 

Westbound Orange Grove and North Mona Lisa roads remained closed due to the incident, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. Motorists should use alternate routes.

At about 9 a.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Ruthrauff Road and located a robber's SUV heading toward Mona Lisa and Orange Grove.

While approaching the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged, said Allerton. He did not confirm who fired their guns during the incident.

There were no reported injuries, Allerton said.

A robber then obtained a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with "Bear Communications" on its side and fled westbound from the area.

The robber was said to be a man, estimated to be between 35 to 45 years old. There are currently no details about the second person in custody.

No further information has been released.

