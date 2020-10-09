Indictment: Border officer interfered with son's sex-crimes case

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is facing multiple felony counts in connection with trying to help her son avoid prosecution on child molestation charges.

Officer Elizabeth Landeros was indicted by a state grand jury on suspicion of five counts of computer tampering, one count of obstructing a criminal investigation or prosecution and one count of conspiracy in the case that dates back to 2018.

The Sept. 16 indictment was announced Oct. 9 in a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The indictment alleges Landeros tried to intervene after her son was charged in June 2018 with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15.

She allegedly used her work computer, and the access afforded her as a customs employee, to search law enforcement databases for information on the teen who made the complainant, it says.

Landeros then allegedly used the information "to pressure the victim to recant her allegations against her son," it says.

The officer's son pleaded guilty a few months later to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years probation and had to register as a sex offender, the news release says.

Landeros' next court date was not immediately available.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.