Indictment: Ex-Raytheon engineer in Tucson traveled to China with missile data on laptop

A former engineer at Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems has been indicted on charges of taking a company laptop containing sensitive data with him on a trip to China in violation of U.S. arms-export laws.

Wei Sun worked as an electrical engineer for Raytheon from 2009 until he was terminated in January 2019, when he was first named in a sealed federal complaint alleging violations of the U.S. Arms Control Export Act.

Nearly a year after an indictment filed under seal in February 2019, the government issued a public indictment of Wei Sun on Jan. 29, charging him with five counts of violating the arms control act and its implementing regulations, the International Traffic in Arms Regulation, or ITAR.

Sun was arrested in Tucson in January 2019 and was ordered detained pending trial. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in March 2019, but a hearing on a change of plea is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Cameron Morgan, a Scottsdale attorney representing Sun, declined to comment on the case.

A spokesman for Raytheon declined to comment, referring questions to federal officials.