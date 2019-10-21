One person suffered a minor injury Sunday night when officials say a gunman fired several shots into a restaurant on North Oracle Road.
Gunshots were fired into Mr. An's Teppen Steak & Seafood, 6091 N. Oracle Rd. about 8 p.m. One person inside was injured but did not require hospitalization, said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The search for the gunman continued last night. He is thin and wore black shorts and a black shirt. He walked away after the shooting at Mr. An's, located south of West Orange Grove Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
No other information was available.