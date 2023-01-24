Inmate at Pima County jail found dead

An inmate at the Pima County jail was found dead in his cell Monday night.

A corrections officer on rounds about 10:15 p.m. found Jose Flores, 61, unresponsive in his cell. An effort was made to resuscitate Flores, but he was pronounced dead, a news release Tuesday from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

The cause of death is currently unknown. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances. Flores had been housed in a medical unit to recover from a major medical procedure, the news release said.

Flores was booked into the jail on January 16 on suspicion of multiple charges of aggravated assault and terrorism.

This is the second death to happen in the jail this year.

Earlier this month, a doctor responded to a housing unit at the jail to do a follow-up on Yunan Mohammed Altib Tutu, 26, after corrections officers said that he was not eating. Tutu was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead.