Inmate at Tucson prison dies from fight injuries

  • Updated

An inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson died after being involved in a fight earlier this month.

The prisoner, Curt Cooper, 52, suffered head injuries on Aug. 6 and was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. He died on Thursday, Aug. 11.

An investigation is being conducted by criminal investigators with the department of corrections into the incident.

Cooper was admitted to the prison in 2018 after he was sentenced for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons in Pinal County, the news release said.

