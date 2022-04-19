 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dead following altercation at federal prison in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Tucson died on Monday following an altercation.

On Saturday, April 16, at 8:50 a.m., Austin Carlin, 26, was found unresponsive after an altercation and was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, a news release from the Bureau of Prisons said.

Carlin was pronounced dead on Monday, the news release said. A second inmate was also medically assessed and treated at the facility.

No staff or other inmates were injured, the news release said.

Carlin was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to a 262-month sentence for kidnapping a minor for transport by instrumentality of interstate commerce for purpose or benefit, the news release said. He had been in custody at the Federal Correctional Complex Tucson since Sept. 26, 2018.

