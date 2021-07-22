 Skip to main content
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Officials are investigating the death of a Pima County jail inmate.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, corrections officers were alerted after 55-year-old Weldon Ellis collapsed in his dorm, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Correction officers requested medical personnel and administered life saving measures. After attempts to resuscitate Ellis, Tucson Fire personnel pronounced him dead, the news release said.

Marissa Hernandez, the department's public information officer, said Ellis was booked on July 11 and brought in on a warrant for failure to appear.

