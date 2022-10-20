Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate who escaped Thursday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Pima County jail, 1270 W. Silverlake Road, and learned that Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. Alday was charged on suspicion of domestic violence, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Alday is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and no shoes.

Last week, two Pima County jail inmates attempted to escape from a local hospital after they faked an overdose. Both men were found by deputies before they could leave the hospital.