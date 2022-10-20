Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate who escaped Thursday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Pima County jail, 1270 W. Silverlake Road, and learned that Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. Alday was charged on suspicion of domestic violence, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Alday is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and no shoes.
Last week, two Pima County jail inmates attempted to escape from a local hospital after they faked an overdose. Both men were found by deputies before they could leave the hospital.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com