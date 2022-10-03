Inmate found dead at Pima County jail

A 30-year-old inmate at the Pima County jail has died, officials said.

At 10 a.m. Monday a corrections officer found an unresponsive inmate in his cell and called for medical assistance. Jail staff began administering aid until Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived. Fire personnel then pronounced the inmate dead, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives investigating the death found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, officials said.

The inmate was identified as Terrance Salazar. He had been in custody since Sept. 27 on a felony burglary warrant, theft warrant and drug paraphernalia charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff's department said.