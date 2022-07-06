 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate found hanging in Pima County jail cell has died

Pima County Jail

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County jail inmate has died after he was found hanging in his cell last month.

On June 29 at 8 a.m., a corrections officer found Jonathan Leary, 33, hanging in his cell, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Correction officers administered emergency life-saving measures with medical staff.

Tucson Fire arrived and took over medical care, taking Leary to Banner University Medical Center, the news release said. On July 5, Leary was pronounced dead.

Leary was originally booked into the jail on June 21 for an outstanding out-of-state arrest warrant related to dangerous drugs, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

