Inmate from Tucson found dead in prison

A Tucson man serving time in state prison was found dead in his cell this weekend, officials say. 

Maximino Matascranz, 24, died Sunday after staff found him in his cell with a piece of cloth tied around his neck, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry.

Staff at the Eyman prison complex started life-saving efforts, but Matascranz was declared dead later at the hospital.

Matascranz had been in prison since 2020 after being convicted in Pima County for sexual conduct with a minor, the release said.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office, the release said.

