Inmate gets prison for attack on corrections officer in Tucson

A Honduran man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for assaulting a female corrections officer in Tucson in 2016.

Wilmer Martin Flores, 43, was given an 87-month prison term, prosecutors say.

A jury previously found Flores guilty of assault on a federal officer.

Flores was charged with assaulting a U.S. Bureau of Prisons corrections officer in June 2016, prosecutors say.

The officer suffered serious injuries, they say.

At the time of the assault, Flores was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and kidnapping.

