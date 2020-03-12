Inmate gets prison for attack on corrections officer in Tucson

A Honduran man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for assaulting a female corrections officer in Tucson in 2016.
Wilmer Martin Flores, 43, was given an 87-month prison term, prosecutors say.
A jury previously found Flores guilty of assault on a federal officer.
Flores was charged with assaulting a U.S. Bureau of Prisons corrections officer in June 2016, prosecutors say.
The officer suffered serious injuries, they say.
At the time of the assault, Flores was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and kidnapping.