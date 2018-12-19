Court logo

An inmate in Tucson's federal prison was given a 4-year prison sentence Wednesday for sending threats to former President Barack Obama and others, officials say.

Roger Dale Godwin, 40, pleaded guilty to making and mailing the threats, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In 2016, while an inmate at Tucson's federal prison, Godwin sent out several letters addressed to Obama and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

The letters contained threats to injure or kill Obama, Lynch, and a Bureau of Prisons employee, the release says. 

Godwin will serve the 4-year sentence consecutive to a separate 2014 sentence that he received for mailing threats to judges and law enforcement while he was an inmate at a Wisconsin prison. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott