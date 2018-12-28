A man is missing from Pima County jail and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has asked Tucson Police Department to assist in the search.
Luis Moreno, 30, turned himself in to face 30 days in jail for an outstanding DUI warrant on Thursday, a sheriff's department news release said.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, deputies learned Moreno escaped through the back dock outside of the building's kitchen.
He was last seen running towards a wash near the jail wearing a red shirt and red pants, the news release said.
Authorities say Moreno is a six-foot-tall Hispanic man weighing around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Moreno's location is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 88-CRIME.