lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

An 81-year-old woman was assaulted before three men fled with jewelry from her home south of Sierra Vista, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 11:50 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion after learning the men had broken the sliding glass patio door and entered her home in Palominas.

The woman told investigators one of the men hit her before taking jewelry she was wearing and more valuables from the house, a sheriff's office news release said.

The men were wearing latex gloves, dark hooded jackets and bandanas over their faces while inside.

She refused medical attention, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities at 432-9500.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1