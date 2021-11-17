 Skip to main content
Investigation continues in death of 74-year-old man found near Three Points
Investigation continues in death of 74-year-old man found near Three Points

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified the human remains that were found near Three Points on Oct. 4.

The remains of Michael Brown, 74, were found near South Howling Coyote Trail and West Hermans Road, deputies said. The manner of death has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

