Investigation continues into slaying of 18-year-old near Mount Lemmon
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who was found dead near Mount Lemmon on Tuesday.

Deputies found Robert Brown, 18, with obvious signs of trauma after they responded to a hiking trail near the Molino Basin Campground for a report of a dead body.

Deputies have determined the death to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

