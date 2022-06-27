 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Juvenile died in shooting on Tucson's west side

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A juvenile has died following a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, Tucson police say.

The youth was found in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, near West Grant and North Silverbell roads.

Police said on Monday that the juvenile died from his injuries.

No details about the juvenile nor the circumstances of the shooting have been made public by police, though they are expected to do so soon.

The investigation continues and there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Delta has announced changes to summer travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News