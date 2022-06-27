Juvenile died in shooting on Tucson's west side

A juvenile has died following a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, Tucson police say.

The youth was found in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, near West Grant and North Silverbell roads.

Police said on Monday that the juvenile died from his injuries.

No details about the juvenile nor the circumstances of the shooting have been made public by police, though they are expected to do so soon.

The investigation continues and there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

