Kidnapping investigation preceded fatal police shooting on Tucson's southwest side

A suspected kidnapper who was shot by law enforcement on Tucson's southwest side Tuesday died, officials said.

Tucson Police say the incident began Tuesday, Jan. 28, just before 5 a.m. when officers were called to the 6500 block of South Interstate 19 Frontage Road. A man at that location reported that he had been kidnapped from a home in the city and that his vehicle had been stolen, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Francisco Magos. The man was not injured.

Magos said the suspect was found in the stolen vehicle and was shot at about 9 a.m. by officers who tried to take him into custody after following him to a Speedway gas station in the 6200 block of West Ajo Highway, near South Camino Verde. He died at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Department, which was also involved in the investigation, declined to provide any further details including the name of the suspect, and information on whether it was Tucson Police officers or Sheriff's deputies who shot the man. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The sheriff's department is conducting a criminal investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and the police department is conducting an administrative investigation, Magos said. The police department is also continuing its kidnapping investigation.

