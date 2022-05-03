 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Large fight involving an adult breaks out at Tucson High

The Tucson Fire Department responded to Tucson High Magnet School for a large fight on May 3, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

A large fight broke out at Tucson High Magnet School Tuesday after an adult entered the campus. 

Tucson police said at least one person was detained and no injuries were reported, though video posted to social media showed multiple students, along with one adult, fighting as a school safety officer sprayed a chemical into the crowd.

According to police, no TPD officers used force and the crowd dispersed when they arrived. 

Tucson police responded, along with Tucson Fire, to assist Tucson Unified School District safety officers at 400 N. Second Ave.

Police say initial reports indicate no weapons were involved. The school went into lockdown for a period of time, however, that had been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

"The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus," TUSD said in a statement to parents and staff. "Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour."

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits Ala. plant making weapons for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News