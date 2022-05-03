Large fight involving an adult breaks out at Tucson High

A large fight broke out at Tucson High Magnet School Tuesday after an adult entered the campus.

Tucson police said at least one person was detained and no injuries were reported, though video posted to social media showed multiple students, along with one adult, fighting as a school safety officer sprayed a chemical into the crowd.

According to police, no TPD officers used force and the crowd dispersed when they arrived.

Tucson police responded, along with Tucson Fire, to assist Tucson Unified School District safety officers at 400 N. Second Ave.

Police say initial reports indicate no weapons were involved. The school went into lockdown for a period of time, however, that had been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

"The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus," TUSD said in a statement to parents and staff. "Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour."

