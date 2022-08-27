 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last suspect arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old

Zachary Connor

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager in the community of Catalina.

On Aug. 27, Zachary Connor, 18 was apprehended by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

On Aug. 26, Joseph Nolan, 21, Drake Nolan, 19, Paul Rodriguez, 18, William Marley, 16 and Richard Miller, 19 were arrested in connection to the death of James Sanchez, 16.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. June 21, deputies were called to a shooting in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near East Secretariat Road after a 911 caller said his friend was shot at a park and he was taking him to a hospital.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries on June 23.

The six suspects face first degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

