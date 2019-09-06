Man arrested after roommate found dead
A man has been arrested after his roommate was found dead in an apartment on Tucson's north side Tuesday afternoon, police said.
David Sassaman, 39, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of John Becker, 44, according to a Tucson police news release.
Sassaman called police at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday requesting an ambulance for his roommate at the apartment, located at 235 E. Mohave Road, near North Stone Avenue and East Prince Road, police said.
When officers arrived they found Becker dead from blunt force trauma, police said.
Detectives believe the two men were alone in their apartment when a fight took place.
Sassaman is being held in Pima County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Cyclist dies after Madera Canyon crash
A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car while riding in Madera Canyon earlier this week, officials said.
George Dillemuth, 52, was airlifted to the hospital following the crash on Madera Canyon Road the morning of Sept. 2, according to Cmdr. Santiago Gonzales, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Dillemuth was taken off life support the following day and died that evening, Gonzales said.
Officials said Dillemuth was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the car remained on scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, Gonzales said.
No citations have been issued at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
Prohibited possessor sentenced for selling firearms, ammunition in Southern Arizona
A San Diego man who is prohibited from possessing guns was sentenced to prison last month for selling firearms and ammunition in Southern Arizona.
On Aug. 27, Joshua Pratchard, 38, was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison after previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.
Between January and June, 2018, Pratchard traveled to Southern Arizona where he sold two firearms and approximately five hundred rounds of ammunition to someone, the release said. The firearms he sold included a short-barreled rifle and a silencer.
When he was arrested, agents also found a short-barreled rifle, an AR 15-type rifle, silencer, a .45 caliber pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car.
He was convicted of possessing eight firearms and around 1,464 rounds of ammunition, the release said.
Pratchard will also serve five years of probation and two years of supervised release.
Man sentenced to 30 months for trying to smuggle assault-style rifles into Mexico
A Nogales, Sonora, man was sentenced to prison after officials say he tried to smuggle assault-style rifles into Mexico through the Mariposa port of entry last year.
Ricardo Alberto Ruiz Pelayo, 24, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful smuggling goods from the United States, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.
On Sept. 13, 2018, Ruiz Pelayo attempted to cross from Nogales, Arizona, to Nogales, Sonora, when he was stopped for a vehicle inspection, the release said. Officials found three AR-15 style assault rifles and two Glock handguns in his car, in addition to three magazine clips, the release said.
Ruiz Pelayo was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Although he was residing lawfully in the U.S. at the time of his arrest, he will be deported to Mexico after his prison sentence.