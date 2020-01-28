Lengthy drug-trafficking investigation nets 11 arrests in Tucson

Eleven people were arrested in Tucson Tuesday following a lengthy drug-trafficking investigation involving several law enforcement agencies, officials say.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Sierra Vista office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s border strike force have been investigating alleged drug trafficking activities of Luis Agustin Montaño Hernandez since December 2018, the DEA said in a news release.

On Tuesday, detectives seized more than a pound of heroin, small quantities of methamphetamine, half a pound of suspected fentanyl, about $21,000 in cash, eight vehicles and nine weapons, the department said.

The agencies allege the drug trafficking organization operated in the Tucson area and supplied Pima and Cochise counties with heroin and methamphetamine, the department said. Detectives with the Arizona Attorney General’s office served warrants at six Tucson locations.

Those arrested were: Luis Montaño-Hernandez, 36; Tatiana Tapia, 33; Jesus Emmanuel Tapia, 19; Antonio Rubio, 67; Tracey Trevena, 60; Irene Norzagaray, 65; Raymond Taylor, 68; Carlos Navallaz, 22; William Kehn, 59; and Jeffrey Stirnweis, 62.

Evidence will be submitted to the state Attorney General’s Office, a news release said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

