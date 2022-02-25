LGBTQ+ sexual assault survivors have a new ally in Pima County’s justice system

"We're pushing some of the more formal institutions and explaining that it will be slow, but we're trying," Phelan said.

On a Thursday in early February, evidence of planning for April's awareness month was on display at the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation's Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th, a place for LGBTQ+ and allied youths ages 13-24 to visit and access a variety of services.

Earlier in the week, a group of University of Arizona students held a planning session to brainstorm slogans and campaign ideas to use during campus and citywide events throughout April. Advocates and others will be working to break myths about sexual violence through facts and community education.

"We're inviting people in who do have voices that want to be heard," Phelan said.

"Tucson has a pretty strong LGBTQ community, and people within that community tend to look out for each other, because they're not offered the same safety nets that cisgender and heterosexual people have been throughout time," Norush said.

"We can't change the system as a whole, but we can try to make it more comfortable, inviting and a little easier at any chance we get."

Caitlin Schmidt is the Star's solutions reporter. Solutions journalism is rigorous reporting on responses to social problems. It intends to rebalance the news and focus not just on problems, but on potential solutions to those problems. Contact Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

