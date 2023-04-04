An 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday at a west side apartment complex, Tucson police said.
Officers arrived at the apartment complex at 41 S. Shannon Road, about 2 a.m. following a 911 call reporting gunshots, a news release from Tucson police said.
Ruben Rios, 18, was later found unresponsive inside of a parked vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
This is the third homicide in the Tucson area this month.
On Sunday, the body of a 23-year-old was found near Rose Canyon Lake with obvious signs of trauma.
People are also reading…
And a 46-year-old woman was also found dead by Tucson police on Sunday after family members found her body inside of her house after they went to check on her.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com