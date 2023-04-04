An 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday at a west side apartment complex, Tucson police said.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex at 41 S. Shannon Road, about 2 a.m. following a 911 call reporting gunshots, a news release from Tucson police said.

Ruben Rios, 18, was later found unresponsive inside of a parked vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

This is the third homicide in the Tucson area this month.

On Sunday, the body of a 23-year-old was found near Rose Canyon Lake with obvious signs of trauma.

And a 46-year-old woman was also found dead by Tucson police on Sunday after family members found her body inside of her house after they went to check on her.