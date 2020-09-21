Man, 19, facing charges in slaying of two other men in Tucson's midtown

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slayings of two other men Friday night in midtown Tucson, police said.

Raul Corrales turned himself into police on Sunday near the 3100 block of East Silverlake Road, police said. He is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County jail.

At about 9 p.m., officers responding to the shooting near South Dodge Boulevard and East March Place found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds and a handgun next to him, a Tucson police news release said.

Community members were attempting to aid Manaury Acevedo, 21, before officers and paramedics took over treatment, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Officers searching the area later found Javier Araiza Lugo, 20, with gunshot wounds in an alley. Lugo was also declared dead, police said.

Detectives determined the men were together inside a white Chevy Tahoe when the shooting occurred. The SUV was found in the road near Acevedo, which is west of South Alvernon Way and East 29th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

