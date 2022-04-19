Man, 19, killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson's west side

Tucson Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the city’s west side Monday.

Just after midnight, Armando Raul Rodriguez, 19, was either in the bicycle lane, or the southernmost part of the eastbound lane on Ironwood Hill Drive, near Silverbell Road, when he was struck, police said. The vehicle that hit Rodriguez continued eastbound on Ironwood Hill after the crash.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the involved vehicle is a white 2013-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck should have frontend damage as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are asked to call 88-CRIME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

