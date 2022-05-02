Man, 22, shot to death during gathering on Tucson's north side

A 22-year-old man was shot to death during an argument at a social gathering on Tucson's north side Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 1000 block of West Miracle Mile, near North Fairview Avenue. Jesus Lopez III was found dead in the roadway after multiple people called 911 to report the shooting, Tucson police said.

Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez, who lived with the victim at the residence, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence.

Police learned that a verbal altercation occurred during the gathering, which became physical and shots were fired.

This was the 22nd homicide this year, down slightly from the 25 homicides recorded at the same time last year in the city.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

