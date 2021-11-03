 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 23, killed in apartment complex shooting in midtown Tucson
alert

Man, 23, killed in apartment complex shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in midtown Tucson on Tuesday.

On Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th St., near South Swan Road, for a report of a shooting. Andres Guillermo Franco was found in the parking lot, Tucson police said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died, police said. 

Detectives believe Franco was involved in an argument with the suspect prior to the shooting, police said. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

The TPD Air and K9 Unit helped officers in searching the area, but the suspect was not found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News