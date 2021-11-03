Man, 23, killed in apartment complex shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in midtown Tucson on Tuesday.

On Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th St., near South Swan Road, for a report of a shooting. Andres Guillermo Franco was found in the parking lot, Tucson police said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives believe Franco was involved in an argument with the suspect prior to the shooting, police said. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

The TPD Air and K9 Unit helped officers in searching the area, but the suspect was not found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.